An address scribbled on the back of a cigarette packet, with an eyebrow pencil, was the start of a romance that blossomed into 60 years’ of marriage for an Isleham couple.

Bob and Vera Purdie, of Station Road, this week celebrated their diamond wedding and will no doubt be remembering that Sunday, back in September 1959, when they first met on a ferry to the Isle of Wight.

Bob, now 84, who had left his native Scotland to join the Royal Navy, was on leave and heading to the island with his friends. Vera, now 85, was on a works outing with her friends to Southsea, a trip she had been reluctant to go on because she feared they would be followed by sailors.

Little did she know that she would meet her future husband when he valiantly carried her down a flight of steps she could not negotiate in her six-inch stiletto heels.

The couple chatted and ended up missing the ferry home but it would be 18 months before they were together again as Bob was being posted overseas.

He asked Vera for her address, which she wrote on the cigarette packet, so he could write to her while he was away. And he was true to his word as, by the following Tuesday, two letters had already arrived.

Bob and Vera Purdey on their wedding day, above, and today as they prepare to celebrate their diamond wedding

After many more letters, all of which Vera has kept, the couple got engaged on February 25, 1961. Just under a year later Bob was posted back to the Far East and wasn’t due home until the end of July 1963 so Vera was tasked with organising their wedding. They finally tied the knot St Peter’s Church, in Burnham, Buckinghamshire, and just had time for a honeymoon in Bognor Regis before Bob was called back to his ship and was away again for another four months.

Their first home was in Royal Navy married quarters in Chatham, Kent. When Bob left the service and began to work for an American company heading up its UK franchise. They bought their first house in Wolverton, in Buckinghamshire, later moving to Chesham before settling in Isleham 50 years ago where they brought up their two children, Karen and Graham, and where Vera managed their successful dog breeding kennels showing their collie dogs.

They are long-time members of Newmarket Golf Club, where Bob still plays when he can. And the secret to their long life together, work together, be honest, tell each other everything.

The couple, who also have five grandchildren, will be celebrating with their family today with a telemessage from the King and Queen, and a special lunch with Champagne.