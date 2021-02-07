Covid jab: Don't put yourself at risk in snow, says NHS

Health and care leaders across Suffolk say plans are in place at vaccination sites and centres to deal with snow issues.

With Storm Darcy bringing snow today, the region is likely to experience freezing conditions, with further snow expected to fall.

Clinicians say they have been in discussions with local authority partners to ensure grit and salt supplies are in place so people can safely enter vaccination sites.

Covid jabs; Don't put yourself at risk in the snow, says NHS (44297326)

However, they have urged any members of the public who have concerns about travelling not to put themselves at risk.

Lisa Nobes, Director of Nursing at the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said: “Our vaccination centres will be open this weekend and people should attend their appointments if they feel safe in doing so, but please take great care on the roads, wear sensible footwear and wrap-up warm.

“However, if you don’t feel confident about travelling because of the conditions please don’t put yourself at risk.

“If you used the national booking system to arrange your appointment at one of our large vaccination sites you can log back in here to cancel and re-arrange it using the ‘manage your appointment’ function.

“If your appointment was booked for you by your local practice, please don’t worry if you are unable to attend.

“The practice will get in touch with you as soon as they can to rearrange your appointment. There will be lots of other slots available.”

