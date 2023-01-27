Jurors are deliberating in the case of a man charged with dangerous driving after his wife died following a crash which severely injured another motorist.

John Bond, of Wilcox Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, has been on trial at Ipswich Crown Court over a head-on collision in Higham Road, Tuddenham.

On February 6, 2021, Bond, 44, was out driving with his 41-year-old wife, Rachael, when his Mercedes crashed into a Ford Focus driven by US military specialist Cameron Street.

Rachael Bond, 41, died after going into cardiac arrest days after the crash

The charge against the defendant relates to the injuries caused to the other driver.

Bond said that, at the time of the collision, he was attempting to overtake a cement mixer.

He maintains that he had not seen the oncoming vehicle, and denies dangerous driving, telling the court that the crash was a 'split-second' event.

Bond said he thought the oncoming car was a puddle, and had slammed on his brakes when he realised his error.

Mr Street suffered serious injuries, including a number of debilitating bone fractures, and Mrs Bond was hospitalised with broken ribs and bruising.

She died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on February 10, after going into cardiac arrest.

Summing up the case today, Judge Emma Peters said that the crash indirectly led to Mrs Bond's death.

Acknowledging the emotive nature of the case, the judge urged jurors to consider a number of factors in reaching a verdict.

She described the defendant as a man of entirely good character, and an experienced driver.

Bond has accepted that he drove carelessly, but insists his conduct did not rise to the level of dangerous driving.

Elaborating on this distinction, Judge Peters said that the behaviour of a careless driver falls 'below' responsible driving standards, whereas that of a dangerous driver falls 'far below' the same.

Jurors must, therefore, establish how competently the defendant was driving at the time of the collision.

A police officer who attended the scene of the crash in 2021 described conditions on the day as rainy – but they assessed that any overtaking driver in Higham Road would have been able to see what lay ahead of them.

Sending the jury out, Judge Peters said: "This case concerns a road traffic collision that led directly to serious injury and, indirectly, Mrs Bond's death.

"That's undoubtedly tragic, but you've got try this case objectively and dispassionately, on the basis of the evidence."

