Police were called to a crash near RAF Lakenheath.

In a tweet at 9.57pm yesterday, Mildenhall Police said a witness followed a car for some distance veering towards oncoming traffic.

The car collided with a traffic light.

After a witness followed this car for some distance veering towards oncoming traffic, its final destination was on top of a center island traffic light! #fatal4 #987 pic.twitter.com/lWvd9nyBRr — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) February 14, 2023

The incident was in Brandon Road, near RAF Lakenheath.