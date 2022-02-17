A crematorium has appointed a long-serving member of staff as site manager.

Claire Butcher was assistant manager at West Suffolk Crematorium, in Risby, between 2015 and 2018.

She moved to a Cam Valley facility - also owned by the Westerleigh Group - in 2018, but has now returned to West Suffolk to take up a new position.

Claire Butcher is now site manager at West Suffolk Crematorium.

Mrs Butcher said: "I loved my time at West Suffolk but was delighted to be offered the chance to build up the reputation and community links at a brand-new crematorium.

"In August 2021, I was asked if I would return to West Suffolk as its manager, following the retirement of my predecessor. When I first worked there, it only had one chapel and a much smaller team.

"Now it has two chapels, a beautiful, purpose-built, hospitality suite with the Meadow Café, two wake rooms, a traditional lawn cemetery and a woodland burial, with 13 acres of mature grounds.

"I was delighted to be given the chance to return to where my journey with Westerleigh Group started.

"At West Suffolk Crematorium, we enjoy strong links with our community and over the years we have supported many different charities and organisations, such as dads running the London Marathon, St Nicholas Hospice, Cruse, Sands, several cancer charities, and many others, including the Salvation Army, who play at our Christmas service each year.

"I am looking forward to working with the West Suffolk team once again to carry on offering the people of Suffolk and surrounding counties exceptional care in a beautiful setting so that families can remember, mourn and celebrate the lives of their loved ones in a way that’s uniquely personal."