Crews rescued drivers from four vehicles stranded in floodwater this morning (January 5).

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called about the trapped motorists on the B1063 at Lidgate, near Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds, at 9.40am.

One person was in each vehicle, and when crews arrived they assisted in removing each of the drivers from their respective cars.

The B1063 at Lidgate, near Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, from where crews rescued four stranded drivers trapped in floodwater earlier today (January 5). Picture: Google Maps

The individuals were then handed over to the care of the ambulance service, although this is believed to be a precautionary measure and that no serious harm was suffered.