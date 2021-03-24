Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service called to blaze at Central Garage, High Street, Lakenheath
Published: 10:23, 24 March 2021
| Updated: 11:18, 24 March 2021
Two crews were sent to tackle a fire at a commercial garage in Lakenheath yesterday evening.
Pumps from Brandon and Mildenhall stations were called to Central Garage in High Street at 8.14pm and located a fire in the ground floor office.
Crews extinguished the fire and put a stop to the job just after 9pm.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said a window was reported to have been broken and a statement on the garage's Facebook page reports there was a break-in, however this has yet to be confirmed by police.
More details to follow.
