Two crews were sent to tackle a fire at a commercial garage in Lakenheath yesterday evening.

Pumps from Brandon and Mildenhall stations were called to Central Garage in High Street at 8.14pm and located a fire in the ground floor office.

Crews extinguished the fire and put a stop to the job just after 9pm.

Two fire crews were called to the incident last night. Picture: Brandon Fire Station.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said a window was reported to have been broken and a statement on the garage's Facebook page reports there was a break-in, however this has yet to be confirmed by police.

More details to follow.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk