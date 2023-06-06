A cyclist suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital after a crash in Ousden at the weekend.

The incident was just before 12pm on Saturday in Front Street, involving a black Audi Q3 and a bicycle.

The cyclist – a man in his 50s – suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

The crash was in Front Street, Ousden. Picture: Google

The road remained closed until just after 5pm for recovery of the car and the bicycle and while a collision investigation took place.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision.

They are also asking anyone driving in the area immediately before the incident with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage for any material that may be of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference 32003/23.