A 17-year-old from Lakenheath will be remembered as a ‘larger than life’ character’ who could fill a room, even though he couldn’t speak, said his father.

Owen Colman was diagnosed with cerebral palsy just after his first birthday and had complex health needs, however his death following a sudden illness was a shock for his family.

He died surrounded by his father Ady, sister Tia, his grandfather, and carer Chalky, at West Suffolk Hospital on November 24, after a sepsis infection attacked his vital organs.

Tribuutes have been paid to Owen Colman. Picture: Colman family

Owen's father Ady Colman is now calling on motorcyclists to help make his last journey a very memorable one, to give his ‘unbelievably happy’ son ‘the send off he deserves’.

Ady said Owen’s family and Chalky are all devastated and his nursing team have ‘shed so many tears’ since his death.

He added: “It’s just so empty here at the moment, obviously he never talked but he just filled a room, he just filled the place up.

Owen with his older sister Tia. Picture:Colman Family

“Owen was so switched on, he knew everything, you could talk to him.

“He had such a wicked sense of humour, and everywhere he went he just touched people and if he liked you he would just give you ‘that smile’.

“He will be so sadly missed for so many years.”

Before his death, Owen was studying at the Suffolk One College in Ipswich.

Owen was a massive fan of the Mildenhall Fen Tigers. Picture: Colman family

"Owen loved his time there and they loved him and his smile and sense of humour and loved him being cheeky," said Ady.

His son previously attended Lakenheath Primary and the Thomas Wolsey School in Ipswich.

Despite the challenges Owen faced, his time at school was always something he enjoyed.

Owen with his parents Esther and Ady at a charity event when Owen was 10.Picture: Colman family

Describing the moment he and his wife Esther were told their son had Cerebral Palsy by a consultant, Ady said: “When he (the consultant) went out the door, I just sat there looking at Esther, with Esther looking at me and we decided then, we are going to give Owen every possible chance that we can.

“So she gave up work and she used to take him to physiotherapy.

Owen with his family and Jules from the DIY SOS team. Picture: Colman family

“He went to mainstream school at Lakenheath Primary and was the first disabled child they ever had there.”

In the years that followed, Esther was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and is now living in a care home on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds. The family have been told there is no more treatment available for her.

Ady and Owen’s sister Tia want the funeral to celebrate the things Owen loved: music and motorbikes.

Owen Colman died last month at the age of 17. Picture: Colman family

There will be no hymns at the service but some of his favourite songs – maybe even a dance track.

Owen will be escorted by bikers from his home in Lakenheath to the West Suffolk Crematorium in Risby.

After initially being wary of loud noises, one day Owen was excited when he heard his father starting up a motorbike in the garden.

So the whole family took a trip to the speedway, something Ady and Owen continued to do when Esther’s health began to deteriorate.

Owen became a massive Mildenhall Fen Tigers fan, and Ady said he was well known at the speedway, adding: “Everyone loved Owen, wherever he went he was very infectious.”

Fen Tigers fans attending the funeral on Friday are encouraged to wear club colours and form a guard of honour at the ceremony.

Any motorcyclist that wants to help escort Owen from his home are asked to meet at the car park in Wings Road, Lakenheath at 1.30pm.

Owen’s family ask that any donations in his memory should be made to the local charity GeeWizz, which supports young children across Suffolk with high dependency disabilities.

Donations can be made at the funeral service or by contacting funeral directors GR Peachey and Son in Mildenhall.

Ady is also keen to hear from any videographers that may be able to film the motorbike escort - you can get in touch with him via the funeral directors.

The funeral service of Owen Colman will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium in Risby at 3pm this Friday, December 16.