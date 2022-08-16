A darts player raising money for a deeply personal good cause returned to Bury St Edmunds last night, after completing a marathon spanning multiple venues across England.

Over the past fortnight, Colin Freeman has been throwing darts at venues up and down the country, starting at The Greyhound in Ixworth, the Pot Black Sports Bar and The Macebearer in Bury.

He returned to town yesterday evening for a session at the Guildhall, supported by friends and family as he completed his final leg of the tour.

The tour took the darts enthusiast as far afield as Liverpool and Southampton

Mr Freeman, a member of the Ixworth Greyhounds darts team, set out to score 1,000,001 overall, and is raising money for Young Lives vs Cancer and the ME Association.

The work of the latter charity is close to Mr Freeman's heart, as his own daughter, Stephanie, lives with ME.

His darts marathon has taken him as far as Liverpool via such cities as Southampton, Bristol, Sheffield and Leeds.

Colin Freeman finished up at the Bury St Edmunds Guildhall

Reflecting on the feat, Mr Freeman notes that he often faced difficulties along the way - but he insists the tour was worth it.

He said: "We've had some ups and downs with some of the venues - more downs than ups, unfortunately, but the ups were very, very up, and the downs were quite disappointing.

"I just love playing darts, so, for me, it's great. We'll get over the disappointments eventually.

"In total, with sponsorship from the people I work with, from the people I play darts with, we're going to have raised around £3,500."

To donate towards Mr Freeman's effort, visit his fundraising page.