Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a stolen vehicle was recovered from a village between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

The car was recovered from Elms Road, in Red Lodge, today.

A Mildenhall Police spokesman said it was possibly abandoned at noon yesterday.

They appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call 101 quoting SC-21032023-111.