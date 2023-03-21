Stolen car recovered from Red Lodge, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket
Published: 16:46, 21 March 2023
| Updated: 16:47, 21 March 2023
Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a stolen vehicle was recovered from a village between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.
The car was recovered from Elms Road, in Red Lodge, today.
A Mildenhall Police spokesman said it was possibly abandoned at noon yesterday.
They appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call 101 quoting SC-21032023-111.