Stolen car recovered from Red Lodge, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket

By Paul Derrick
Published: 16:46, 21 March 2023
 | Updated: 16:47, 21 March 2023

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a stolen vehicle was recovered from a village between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

The car was recovered from Elms Road, in Red Lodge, today.

A Mildenhall Police spokesman said it was possibly abandoned at noon yesterday.

The stolen vehicle was recovered from Elms Road, in Red Lodge. Picture: Mildenhall Police
They appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call 101 quoting SC-21032023-111.

