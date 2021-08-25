The death of a Suffolk man five years after he was left permanently brain damaged in an attack by a gang of football hooligans has been linked to the assault, according to a post-mortem.

Simon Dobbin, of Mildenhall, died in his sleep last October aged 48.

The Cambridge United fan was left needing 24-hour care and was unable to walk or talk after the 90-second attack by a group of football thugs in Southend on March 21, 2015.

Simon Dobbin

Essex Police announced today that a post-mortem, held last year, identified a link between the assault and Simon's death.

An investigation will be carried out to attempt to identify who was responsible for his death.

Acting Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We have received the final report following the post-mortem examination and it shows pathologically there was a causal link between the assault Simon was subjected to, and his death.

“We will now carry out an investigation to see if we can directly and evidentially show who was responsible for his death.

“I know Simon’s story has touched the lives of many people and we are supporting his family.

“My thoughts are with his friends and loved ones.”

About 24 people set upon him and his friends following a match between Cambridge and Southend United.

He spent a year in hospital and rehabilitation before returning home to Mildenhall.

Twelve men were jailed for violent disorder offences, with sentences ranging from 16 months to five years, and another man received a suspended sentence.

An inquest into Simon's death is due to open in Essex tomorrow.

To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall