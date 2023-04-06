A11 northbound at Red Lodge, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, shut after four-vehicle crash
Published: 16:48, 06 April 2023
| Updated: 17:34, 06 April 2023
Police have been called to a four-vehicle crash on the A11 at Red Lodge.
Officers were alerted at 3.58pm to the incident on the A11 northbound.
The road is closed.
No injuries have been reported.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called by the police at 4.06pm but was stood down.
At 5.18pm, National Highways said lane two was open but lane one remained closed.
A spokesman said there were three miles of tailbacks, causing 25 minute delays.