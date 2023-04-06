Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A11 northbound at Red Lodge, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, shut after four-vehicle crash

By Paul Derrick
-
paul.derrick@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:48, 06 April 2023
 | Updated: 17:34, 06 April 2023

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Police have been called to a four-vehicle crash on the A11 at Red Lodge.

Officers were alerted at 3.58pm to the incident on the A11 northbound.

The road is closed.

The A11 in Red Lodge. Picture: Google
The A11 in Red Lodge. Picture: Google

No injuries have been reported.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called by the police at 4.06pm but was stood down.

At 5.18pm, National Highways said lane two was open but lane one remained closed.

A spokesman said there were three miles of tailbacks, causing 25 minute delays.

Accidents Bury St Edmunds Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Traffic and Travel Paul Derrick