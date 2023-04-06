More news, no ads

Police have been called to a four-vehicle crash on the A11 at Red Lodge.

Officers were alerted at 3.58pm to the incident on the A11 northbound.

The road is closed.

The A11 in Red Lodge. Picture: Google

No injuries have been reported.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called by the police at 4.06pm but was stood down.

At 5.18pm, National Highways said lane two was open but lane one remained closed.

A spokesman said there were three miles of tailbacks, causing 25 minute delays.