Fault with freight train at Bury St Edmunds causes delays for rail passengers on Ipswich line

By Tamika Green
tamika.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:06, 13 July 2023
 | Updated: 11:51, 13 July 2023

Rail passengers are being delayed on the Ipswich line due to a fault with a freight train.

The line is currently blocked at Bury St Edmunds while the driver investigates a problem with the train’s wheels.

It is also affecting passengers travelling to Stowmarket, Needham Market, Newmarket and villages in between.

Rail passengers are being delayed on the Ipswich line due to a fault with a freight train. Picture: Martyna Wiecha
Greater Anglia said it is looking to source replacement buses.

Trains from Ipswich to Cambridge are being cancelled.

