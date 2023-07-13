Rail passengers are being delayed on the Ipswich line due to a fault with a freight train.

The line is currently blocked at Bury St Edmunds while the driver investigates a problem with the train’s wheels.

It is also affecting passengers travelling to Stowmarket, Needham Market, Newmarket and villages in between.

Unfortunately, a freight train has developed a fault with it's wheels and the driver of the freight train is investigating this at #BuryStEdmunds.



While this is taking place, the line towards Ipswich is blocked and trains are being delayed. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) July 13, 2023

Greater Anglia said it is looking to source replacement buses.

Trains from Ipswich to Cambridge are being cancelled.