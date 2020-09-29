Delays have been caused on the A11 after a trailer carrying a transit van flipped over and reports of a broken down lorry.

Suffolk Police were alerted at 1.45pm to the A11 at Red Lodge to the incident involving the trailer, which was being pulled by a Land Rover Discovery.

No injuries were reported but one lane is closed with the AA reporting 15 minute delays.

Traffic delays. Stock image

Meanwhile, police were called at 2.20pm to reports of a broken down lorry on the A11 southbound at Barton Mills near the Fiveways roundabout.