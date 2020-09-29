Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

A11 delays after trailer flips over at Red Lodge and reports of broken down lorry at Barton Mills

By Paul Derrick
-
Published: 14:46, 29 September 2020
 Published: 14:46, 29 September 2020

Delays have been caused on the A11 after a trailer carrying a transit van flipped over and reports of a broken down lorry.

Suffolk Police were alerted at 1.45pm to the A11 at Red Lodge to the incident involving the trailer, which was being pulled by a Land Rover Discovery.

No injuries were reported but one lane is closed with the AA reporting 15 minute delays.

Traffic delays. Stock image
Meanwhile, police were called at 2.20pm to reports of a broken down lorry on the A11 southbound at Barton Mills near the Fiveways roundabout.

