A11 delays after trailer flips over at Red Lodge and reports of broken down lorry at Barton Mills
Published: 14:46, 29 September 2020
| Updated: 14:47, 29 September 2020
Delays have been caused on the A11 after a trailer carrying a transit van flipped over and reports of a broken down lorry.
Suffolk Police were alerted at 1.45pm to the A11 at Red Lodge to the incident involving the trailer, which was being pulled by a Land Rover Discovery.
No injuries were reported but one lane is closed with the AA reporting 15 minute delays.
Meanwhile, police were called at 2.20pm to reports of a broken down lorry on the A11 southbound at Barton Mills near the Fiveways roundabout.