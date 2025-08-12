Delivery driver to be deported as part of gig economy crackdown in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket
A driver will be deported for immigration offences after being arrested during a crackdown on the gig economy, including food delivery companies.
On Saturday, Suffolk Police’s Commercial Vehicle Unit conducted patrols in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, stopping and checking a total of 34 vans, cars, mopeds and bicycles.
A food delivery driver was arrested for working illegally and will be removed from the UK immediately.
A second driver was found to have an active asylum appeal.
In addition, two drivers were reported for having no insurance, one had no vehicle tax, two were not wearing a seatbelt, while several were recorded driving in pedestrian areas.
Finally, a driver was reported for displaying incorrect licence plates and for having a noisy exhaust.