Hundreds of supporters of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) are expected to protest outside a Suffolk airbase for the second time in a year tomorrow against the possible return of US nuclear weapons to the UK.

Ahead of a reported roll-out of upgraded US bombs to Nato bases in Europe this December, the CND will hold a national demonstration at RAF Lakenheath from 1pm, to oppose the return of these weapons to Britain.

The campaign group believes work is in preparation at the base for their return for the first time since 2008, when they were removed due to sustained protest.

Kate Hudson, CND General Secretary, said: "The return of US nuclear bombs to Britain and the spending of millions of dollars on upgrading Nato bases across Europe only undermines further the possibility of lasting global peace and security.

"The US is the only country to host nuclear weapons in other countries and appears willing to sacrifice these hosts in the event of a nuclear war with Russia.

"Whether it's the UK's own nuclear weapons in Scotland or US ones in Suffolk, the presence of nukes in Britain doesn't make us any safer - they make us a target.

National CND demonstration at RAF Lakenheath in May this year - Millie from Norwich with her dog, Jesus. Pictures: Mark Westley

CND's general secretary Kate Hudson at the demonstration in May. Pictures: Mark Westley

"CND's message is loud and clear: US nuclear weapons are not welcome back in Britain, and we will campaign with all our might to stop them."

This follows a similar demonstration by the group back in May, when speakers and campaigners gathered en masse at the base's viewing area following reports that the base was earmarked for a multi-million infrastructure upgrade - believed to be a sign that nuclear weapons were coming back to the base.