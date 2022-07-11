Cambridge Regional College (CRC) has named Red Lodge Dental Surgery an 'Employer of the Year' in recognition of its work with apprentices.

In all, nine employers and ten apprentices were honoured as part of the CRC Apprenticeship Awards.

Winners were drawn from across East Anglia, and were recognised in an online awards ceremony.

Vanessa Bruyneel-Smith, manager at Red Lodge Dental Practice.

The practice's manager, Vanessa Bruyneel-Smith, said: "Receiving this award has been amazing, seeing the recognition for the work we do with our apprentices.

"It is very encouraging for us, and we are proud."

The college's deputy principal, Michelle Dowse, said: "The achievements of both apprentices and employers have been magnificent.

Red Lodge Dental Surgery scooped an award at an online ceremony. Picture: Google Maps.

"Many of the apprentices started their studies in the pandemic and have since demonstrated their resilience and ability to manage to change as the world returned to business as usual. I am proud to offer my heartfelt congratulations to all winners."

https://www.suffolknews.co.uk/bury-st-edmunds/news/podcast-fifteen-fire-crews-called-to-serious-house-fire-9263370/

Patrick Lyons, commis chef at The Pear and Olive Scratch Kitchen in Hildersham, also scooped an award at the same ceremony.

Mr Lyons was named CRC Culinary Arts and Hospitality Apprentice of the Year.