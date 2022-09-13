A huge fire at a derelict building in Red Lodge is thought to have been started deliberately.

Dozens of emergency service crews were called to the disused restaurant in Turnpike Road at 6.13pm on Saturday evening.

Firefighters spent almost 24 hours at the scene, while a controlled demolition of the building was carried out on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the building in Turnpike Road, Red Lodge, at 6.13pm. Picutre: Philip Fuller

The aftermath of the fire in Red Lodge. Picutre: Philip Fuller

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police has confirmed the blaze is being treated as suspected arson.

"Suffolk Police is investigating a blaze at a disused restaurant in Turnpike Road, Red Lodge, and treating it as a case of suspected arson.

"If anyone witnessed the start of the blaze at around 6.15pm on Saturday 10 September or has any information or footage that could help the investigation they are asked to contact police via the website or on 101, quoting crime ref 37/58556/22."

Aerial footage taken by photographer Phil Fuller has revealed the devastation caused by the fire.