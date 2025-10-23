Leaders at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) have spoken of its plans for a new hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, as it outlines its strategy for the next three years.

Addressing the trust’s annual members’ meeting earlier this month, Jude Chin, chair of WSFT, said building the new hospital was a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity.

Mr Chin said the trust had continued to work closely with the Government’s New Hospitals Programme Team, which confirmed in January the hospital build, at Hardwick Manor, would be in the first wave of projects ‘expected to start building in 2027-2028’.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Phil Fuller

WSFT has now reached a key stage in its journey towards the new hospital as 1:200 plans are complete.

“These are detailed layouts that set the foundations for how our future hospital will function,” said Mr Chin.

“As we look to refine the design, we are about to start sharing these with staff. We look forward to sharing the designs with our local community later this year.”

Thanking those involved in the project, he said it will ensure staff, patients and the community will benefit from a fit for purpose hospital for generations to come.

Speaking at the open meeting, held at the Eastern Education Group University and Professional Development Centre, Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive of WSFT, said the trust’s aim is to be a trusted NHS provider which can ‘provide high quality and timely care’.

WSFT’s three-year strategy is underpinned by five ambitions: high quality care, joined up services, being empowered to improve, being responsible with resources and fit for tomorrow.

For each of the ambitions there are three priority areas the trust will be progressing.

“All of this is underpinned by our FIRST values - fairness, inclusivity, respect, safety and teamwork.” said Dr Cameron.

He added: “These values are not just words; they are the foundation of our culture and the behaviours we expect from every individual across our organisation.”



