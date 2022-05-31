Diesel costs, glass bottle banks and trees among some of the biggest payments made by West Suffolk Council in April 2022
The rising cost of diesel is highlighted in the latest monthly list of bills paid by West Suffolk Council.
The authority, which has just published its list of payments over £250 to suppliers for April, spent more than £70,000 on diesel for the West Suffolk Operational Hub alone.
Meanwhile, payments to Abbeycroft Leisure and Barnes Construction topped the monthly list – with the latter paid £281,700 in April for its work on the former Cornhill Post Office transformation, in Bury St Edmunds.
Also in April, the council spent thousands on recruitment expenses, more than £5,000 on trees for the Abbey Gardens and it also paid a bill of more than £17,000 for glass bottle banks.
The full list of April payments includes:
Provision of services in support of alliance recovery plan, Abbeycroft Leisure: £355,000
Works carried out at Bury St Edmunds Cornhill site, The Barnes Group Ltd T/A Barnes Construction: £281,700
Disabled facilities grants: £91,078
Roofing works, Highbury Road Brandon, Southern Counties Roofing Contractors Ltd: £86,629
Suffolk Cloud Wide Area Network charges, Suffolk County Council: £75,209
Rental costs: £75,115
Holiday activities and food programme: £71,218
Diesel – West Suffolk Operational Hub: £70,069
Agency staff fees: £54,364
Fleet replacement, Access Platform Sales Ltd: £52,400
JEPU contribution, Suffolk County Council: £47,677
BMSDC shared legal services, Babergh District Council: £42,968
Service agreement Haverhill WTS, Suffolk County Council: £37,500
External wall insulation works Shepherds Grove, Cornerstone East Anglia Ltd: £30,845
Car park charges – Clare Country Park, Clare Castle Country Park Trust: £20,587
Project management fees, Currie & Brown UK Ltd: £20,000
B&B accommodation costs: £19,942
Asset valuations, Wilks Head and Eve Llp: £17,480
Glass bottle banks at Bring sites, Countrystyle Recycling: £17,259
West Suffolk wildlife audit of potential development sites, SWT Trading Limited: £15,970
Professional fees, Currie & Brown UK Ltd: £12,000
Installations, DuckDuck ltd t/a Gridduck: £10,163
Moyse's Hall remove existing lead from valley, P J Nichols t/a Aceflat Roofing: £9,800
Unit 1 Bunting Road – external decoration, Novus Property Solutions Ltd: £8,700
Materials for the carrying out of AC and DC works, Roof Soleil Ltd: £7,553
Winter ground maintenance – Bury depot and Haverhill depot, QMS Services Limited: £7,280
Wall repairs to dovecote and cloister, J Presley Restoration Ltd: £7,203
Recruitment expenses, Sellick Partnership: £6,820
Supplementary investigation, Environmental Protection Strategies Ltd: £6,250
Professional fees, Essex County Council: £5,292
Election stationary printing and postage (by-election BSE Tollgate and Newmarket Severals), Civica Election Services Ltd: £5,258
Haverhill House facility services, Verse Facilities Management Limited: £5,204
Bailing sundries, Barnfather Wire (Midlands) Limited: £5,167
Trees – Abbey Gardens, Robin Tacchi Plants: £5,108
Further engagement carried out of businesses on Mildenhall Industrial Estate, Groundwork East of England: £4,982
Mildenhall Hub service of air conditioning plant, DPL Group Ltd: £4,942
Ecology advice, Essex County Council: £4,940
St Johns play area – supply of materials for Playdale trim trail, Eastern Play Services Ltd: £4,864
Scaffold oversail, W H Smith High Street Limited: £4,800
Sweeper licence fee, Kamma Limited: £4,687
Various different works carried out at Bury Bus Station, DPL Group Ltd: £4,600
Final payment for George Lambton skatepark, Gravity Engineering Ltd: £4,552
Moyse's Hall replacement of felt and re-tile using existing tiles, P J Nichols t/a Aceflat Roofing: £4,500
Sweeper hire, Dawsongroup Sweepers Ltd: £4,370
PM Support for 17-18 Cornhill, Currie & Brown UK Ltd: £4,350
Rent land at Rougham Hill, Suffolk County Council: £4,300
Private landlord rent/costs: £4,185
External cameras – The Avenue Newmarket, Truetech Integrated Ltd: £4,091
To provide viability works as part of development brief assessment, Montagu Evans LLP: £4,000
Occupational health, Gipping Occupational Health Limited: £3,975
3 Wideham Cottage West Stow – post tenancy redecoration works throughout, Novus Property Solutions Ltd: £3,940
Grounds maintenance works, R. H. Landscapes & Maintenance Ltd: £3,930
Tools, AC Entertainment Technologies Ltd: £3,870
Temporary accommodation charges, Havebury Housing (rent account): £2,914
Collection of sharps boxes from pharmacies, Initial Medical Services Ltd: £2,891
Provide stand-by generator for de-carbonisation project job, Lark Technology Group: £2,791
Staff uniform, Mr Overalls Ltd: £2,604
Mildenhall Hub, DWP additional cleaner, Verse Facilities Management Limited: £2,581
Hire of Hinowa, Thurston Building Supplies Limited: £2,509
141 Eastgate Street – new timber edging and surfacing to path, D J Sears Limited: £2,380
Lower Baxter Street car park repairs to two brick walls, J Presley Restoration Ltd: £2,300
Vicon House – reception cover, Verse Facilities Management Limited: £2,166
Enterprise Units Severn Road – supply and install a new roller shutter door, Thoroughbred Industrial Doors Ltd: £2,118
Market Square Car Park– minor painting works, Novus Property Solutions Ltd: £1,940
Moyse's Hall – decoration, Novus Property Solutions Ltd: £1,890
Mildenhall Swimming pool security shutters and doors, Clearway Enviromental Services (UK) Ltd: £1,773
3 Wideham Cottage West Stow – dispose of old and refit new carpet, Mike Willsher Quality Carpets: £1,723
Professional fees, Stone King LLP: £1,704
Parks photography project, Geoff Graphic Design: £1,650
Envirobank bins, Leafield Environmental Limited: £1,605
Height barrier base and posts Newmarket Leisure Centre, D J Sears Limited: £1,570
Dragon Fest circus workshop West Stow, Fireflow Ltd: £1,500
Print Apex ticket wallets, Swallowtail Print Ltd: £1,488
Patrol anoraks and softshells, Keltic Ltd T/A Keltic Clothing: £1,479
Consumables, Verse Facilities Management Limited: £1,317
Hire of Robocut, Philip Liverton Ltd: £1,240
Traffic management Angel Hill advance warning signage for Freedom of the borough parade, Palmer Fencing Ltd: £1,105
Marketing campaign, FSK Marketing Department: £1,025
Deep clean at Palace House Cottage, Refresh Cleaning Solutions: £660
Background music for public areas at the Apex, PPL PRS Ltd: £532
Moyse's Hall – patch plaster repairs, J Presley Restoration Ltd: £515
Polling station hire (Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre) – by-election, Abbeycroft Leisure: £462
St Johns play area – supply of stainless shackles, Eastern Play Services Ltd: £302