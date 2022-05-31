More news, no ads

The rising cost of diesel is highlighted in the latest monthly list of bills paid by West Suffolk Council.

The authority, which has just published its list of payments over £250 to suppliers for April, spent more than £70,000 on diesel for the West Suffolk Operational Hub alone.

Meanwhile, payments to Abbeycroft Leisure and Barnes Construction topped the monthly list – with the latter paid £281,700 in April for its work on the former Cornhill Post Office transformation, in Bury St Edmunds.

West Suffolk House

Also in April, the council spent thousands on recruitment expenses, more than £5,000 on trees for the Abbey Gardens and it also paid a bill of more than £17,000 for glass bottle banks.

The full list of April payments includes:

Provision of services in support of alliance recovery plan, Abbeycroft Leisure: £355,000

Works carried out at Bury St Edmunds Cornhill site, The Barnes Group Ltd T/A Barnes Construction: £281,700

Disabled facilities grants: £91,078

Roofing works, Highbury Road Brandon, Southern Counties Roofing Contractors Ltd: £86,629

Suffolk Cloud Wide Area Network charges, Suffolk County Council: £75,209

Rental costs: £75,115

Holiday activities and food programme: £71,218

Diesel – West Suffolk Operational Hub: £70,069

Agency staff fees: £54,364

Fleet replacement, Access Platform Sales Ltd: £52,400

JEPU contribution, Suffolk County Council: £47,677

BMSDC shared legal services, Babergh District Council: £42,968

Service agreement Haverhill WTS, Suffolk County Council: £37,500

External wall insulation works Shepherds Grove, Cornerstone East Anglia Ltd: £30,845

Car park charges – Clare Country Park, Clare Castle Country Park Trust: £20,587

Project management fees, Currie & Brown UK Ltd: £20,000

B&B accommodation costs: £19,942

Asset valuations, Wilks Head and Eve Llp: £17,480

Glass bottle banks at Bring sites, Countrystyle Recycling: £17,259

West Suffolk wildlife audit of potential development sites, SWT Trading Limited: £15,970

Professional fees, Currie & Brown UK Ltd: £12,000

Installations, DuckDuck ltd t/a Gridduck: £10,163

Moyse's Hall remove existing lead from valley, P J Nichols t/a Aceflat Roofing: £9,800

Unit 1 Bunting Road – external decoration, Novus Property Solutions Ltd: £8,700

Materials for the carrying out of AC and DC works, Roof Soleil Ltd: £7,553

Winter ground maintenance – Bury depot and Haverhill depot, QMS Services Limited: £7,280

Wall repairs to dovecote and cloister, J Presley Restoration Ltd: £7,203

Recruitment expenses, Sellick Partnership: £6,820

Supplementary investigation, Environmental Protection Strategies Ltd: £6,250

Professional fees, Essex County Council: £5,292

Election stationary printing and postage (by-election BSE Tollgate and Newmarket Severals), Civica Election Services Ltd: £5,258

Haverhill House facility services, Verse Facilities Management Limited: £5,204

Bailing sundries, Barnfather Wire (Midlands) Limited: £5,167

Trees – Abbey Gardens, Robin Tacchi Plants: £5,108

Further engagement carried out of businesses on Mildenhall Industrial Estate, Groundwork East of England: £4,982

Mildenhall Hub service of air conditioning plant, DPL Group Ltd: £4,942

Ecology advice, Essex County Council: £4,940

St Johns play area – supply of materials for Playdale trim trail, Eastern Play Services Ltd: £4,864

Scaffold oversail, W H Smith High Street Limited: £4,800

Sweeper licence fee, Kamma Limited: £4,687

Various different works carried out at Bury Bus Station, DPL Group Ltd: £4,600

Final payment for George Lambton skatepark, Gravity Engineering Ltd: £4,552

Moyse's Hall replacement of felt and re-tile using existing tiles, P J Nichols t/a Aceflat Roofing: £4,500

Sweeper hire, Dawsongroup Sweepers Ltd: £4,370

PM Support for 17-18 Cornhill, Currie & Brown UK Ltd: £4,350

Rent land at Rougham Hill, Suffolk County Council: £4,300

Private landlord rent/costs: £4,185

External cameras – The Avenue Newmarket, Truetech Integrated Ltd: £4,091

To provide viability works as part of development brief assessment, Montagu Evans LLP: £4,000

Occupational health, Gipping Occupational Health Limited: £3,975

3 Wideham Cottage West Stow – post tenancy redecoration works throughout, Novus Property Solutions Ltd: £3,940

Grounds maintenance works, R. H. Landscapes & Maintenance Ltd: £3,930

Tools, AC Entertainment Technologies Ltd: £3,870

Temporary accommodation charges, Havebury Housing (rent account): £2,914

Collection of sharps boxes from pharmacies, Initial Medical Services Ltd: £2,891

Provide stand-by generator for de-carbonisation project job, Lark Technology Group: £2,791

Staff uniform, Mr Overalls Ltd: £2,604

Mildenhall Hub, DWP additional cleaner, Verse Facilities Management Limited: £2,581

Hire of Hinowa, Thurston Building Supplies Limited: £2,509

141 Eastgate Street – new timber edging and surfacing to path, D J Sears Limited: £2,380

Lower Baxter Street car park repairs to two brick walls, J Presley Restoration Ltd: £2,300

Vicon House – reception cover, Verse Facilities Management Limited: £2,166

Enterprise Units Severn Road – supply and install a new roller shutter door, Thoroughbred Industrial Doors Ltd: £2,118

Market Square Car Park– minor painting works, Novus Property Solutions Ltd: £1,940

Moyse's Hall – decoration, Novus Property Solutions Ltd: £1,890

Mildenhall Swimming pool security shutters and doors, Clearway Enviromental Services (UK) Ltd: £1,773

3 Wideham Cottage West Stow – dispose of old and refit new carpet, Mike Willsher Quality Carpets: £1,723

Professional fees, Stone King LLP: £1,704

Parks photography project, Geoff Graphic Design: £1,650

Envirobank bins, Leafield Environmental Limited: £1,605

Height barrier base and posts Newmarket Leisure Centre, D J Sears Limited: £1,570

Dragon Fest circus workshop West Stow, Fireflow Ltd: £1,500

Print Apex ticket wallets, Swallowtail Print Ltd: £1,488

Patrol anoraks and softshells, Keltic Ltd T/A Keltic Clothing: £1,479

Consumables, Verse Facilities Management Limited: £1,317

Hire of Robocut, Philip Liverton Ltd: £1,240

Traffic management Angel Hill advance warning signage for Freedom of the borough parade, Palmer Fencing Ltd: £1,105

Marketing campaign, FSK Marketing Department: £1,025

Deep clean at Palace House Cottage, Refresh Cleaning Solutions: £660

Background music for public areas at the Apex, PPL PRS Ltd: £532

Moyse's Hall – patch plaster repairs, J Presley Restoration Ltd: £515

Polling station hire (Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre) – by-election, Abbeycroft Leisure: £462

St Johns play area – supply of stainless shackles, Eastern Play Services Ltd: £302