Here we are back puzzling over school exams, and how to grade students who were due to take their GCSEs and A-levels this summer.

The Government has decided to hand the grading entirely to school teachers, which is where it ended up last year after a very difficult situation involving a complicated algorithm imposed by the exam watchdog Ofqual.

Teachers will be able to use a combination of course work, school mock exams and tests, and optional test papers set by the external examination boards.

Bishop Martin Seeley (44006401)

You may remember the distressingly unfair results the algorithm produced on results day, leading to heartbreaking moments for many young people, until the Government changed tack a few days later and reverted to teacher predicted grades.

The algorithm included a significant factor based on a school’s previous performance. As someone put it, it was like failing your driving test because people from your street usually failed their driving test.

So this year the Government has issued a plan nearly three months ahead of when most of the exams would normally start.

For the sake of the young people and the teachers, I hope the plan stays as it is.

It is so important that our young people are treated fairly. There will be arguments of course about grade inflation, about students not being motivated to work, about teachers exercising their responsibilities differently, with a few harsher and a few more lenient in their grading.

But the great majority have experience of predicting grades during several years, and will do so with a good sense of what is right for each student.

I asked my children, one of whom is taking A-levels this year, what they thought.

They said no system is going to be completely fair for the students, and the danger with this arrangement is that teachers will be held responsible if anything goes wrong.

They wondered, given that it was pretty clear we were going to be in this situation, why it had not been possible to develop a system in the light of last year’s experience that contained at least an element of assessment external to the school – a mini-exam, as had been mooted a little while back.

Of course, the trouble is no system is completely fair. Exams work for some youngsters, course work for others.

I hated exams, but always managed to do better at them than people seemed to expect!

I remember when the GCE O-level results came out the gym master at school declaring loudly in front of my class, to my friends’ amusement: “So, Seeley – was that just a flash in the pan?”

While we ponder the fairness of this year’s system, there is a larger question of justice about any system that produces ‘winners and losers’.

We have developed a culture around exams, grades, pass and fail, that is bearing more weight than it should.

We have come perilously close to valuing a person on the basis of their ability to do well in this system, rather than how they do in this system being simply that – a measure of how good they are at exams or coursework.

Yet the starting point of faith is that everyone is equally valued as a child of God, and we are to recognize and use the gifts we each have for the good of others.

For many young people – and for many of us taking a test later in life – exam grades cut deep into how we feel valued and recognized, and I do not believe that squares with how we are in the eyes of God.

So we rightly debate the fairness of this year’s plan, but we also need to be asking what a just system would look like where everyone is valued for their gifts, whatever they are.

- Bishop Martin Seeley is the Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich and is writing a weekly article for readers while church services are disrupted by the pandemic

