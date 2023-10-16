Markets in west Suffolk are being promoted with quirky new bike signs in a new scheme from the council.

Twelve ‘butcher shop’ style bicycles with bespoke signage attached have been put in place by West Suffolk Council across the area to boost the markets in an innovative way.

The bikes can be found in Bury St Edmunds, Clare, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket, with their locations chosen to offer publicity as well as improved wayfinding for the markets.

The innovative sign at Brandon Market. Picture: West Suffolk Council

The bikes come from Cycle of Good, a social enterprise that refurbish old Royal Mail bikes and whom donate a bicycle to those in need in Malawi for every item purchased.

Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council, said: “I am delighted to see the new signs to promote West Suffolk markets have been installed across the district.

“The markets play an important part in keeping our town centres economically vibrant and support our local businesses and communities.

Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council. Picture: Mecha Morton

“These bikes are a brilliant way to attract interest in the markets, plus they look fantastic; it is also wonderful that purchasing these bikes has supported communities in Malawi.”

Local business Coastline Graphics were used to create the bespoke signage attached to each bike.

All the bikes have been fixed to a permanent feature, however they will be moveable if they need to be relocated temporarily.

The car park at Ram Meadow, home to Bury Town FC. Picture: Google Maps

In Bury St Edmunds, the bicycles can be found at The Arc car park, the train station and Ram Meadow.

Haverhill Arts Centre and Jubilee Plaza will also have a bicycle affixed.

In Clare, the Country Park will play host to a bicycle, whilst in Mildenhall residents can spot one at the bus station.

Haverhill Arts Centre. Picture: Mark Westley

The All Saints car park and Guineas in Newmarket also have the bikes in place.