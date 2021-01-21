Highways England has encouraged drivers to plan ahead and be aware a stretch of the Suffolk A14 not far from Bury St Edmunds will soon be repaired, with a contraflow system set to be in place for four weeks.

The agency is set to upgrade the concrete road surface between junctions 52 (Claydon) and 55 (Copdock Interchange) near Ipswich from 8pm tomorrow.

The contraflow system works by transferring traffic from its usual side to the other, with transport moving in both directions separated by a barrier. This will be in place 24/7 allowing the carriageway to be open with the other half being repaired.

The concrete surface of the A14 was laid in the 1980s.

Highways England has said that the lockdown has reduced traffic and allowed them to complete what would be nine weeks work in four - subject to weather conditions.

A spokesman added: "We have already been working to prepare the stretch of carriageway for the improvements.

"Over the past week, eight variable speed cameras and 11 CCTV cameras have been installed over the length of the scheme. A free recovery scheme – which will utilise CCTV cameras to notify the team of a breakdown in the contraflow – has also been put in place."

Over the past week Highways England has been preparing the stretch of carriageway including installing a free recovery scheme

There will, however, be a closure this weekend as the contraflow system is set up to commence from Monday.

From tomorrow until Monday morning the A14 will be closed along the section from 8pm to 6am.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted off the A14 at Claydon (junction 52) and onto the B1113, to then follow the B1113 onto Swan Hill, to then take Chapel Lane onto London Road and follow London Road to then take the A12 and re-join the A14 at junction 55. Westbound traffic will follow the same diversion in reverse.

The spokesman added: "The surface of this stretch of the A14 was laid in the 1980s. Decades of use and hundreds of millions of journeys have left the road in need of a vital upgrade which will improve safety, boost ride quality and reduce noise.

"As well as resurfacing and repairing potholes, the project will also see replacement kerbs installed, new road markings and studs laid, and drains cleared."

Keep up-to-date with developments on transport and stories that will impact how you travel

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds

Read more: All the latest news from Ipswich