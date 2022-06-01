A taxi driver has branded plans to increase fees and charges ‘another kick in the teeth’ – but a council says it is necessary to pay for extra safety checks and administration.

Marc Barnes, owner of Buzz Cars Brandon, said drivers were facing a rise in fees and charges of between 27 and 33 per cent in West Suffolk Council’s plans, which he said most cannot afford due to the cost of living crisis.

He said the issue is compounded by the fact they are unable to increase their fares, which last went up in 2019 and the issue is due to be considered by the authority’s licensing committee in July.

Taxi driver fees and charges may increase next April. Picture: West Suffolk Council (56984165)

West Suffolk Council said it hasn’t put up its taxi fees and charges since 2015/16 but has seen a ‘significant increase’ to the costs associated with licensing due to national changes.

This includes DBS checks every six months for current licensed drivers as well as tax conditionality checks on re-licence.

A consultation with drivers is set to be held on the proposed increases which would see a yearly Hackney carriage vehicle licence rise from £163 to £209 and a private hire licence from £154 to £188.

In terms of changes to operator fees, a one year charge which is not currently offered by the council would cost £134 and £539 for five years. Combined driver’s fees for one year, not currently offered by the authority, would be £174. It would increase from £206 to £308 for three years.

Mr Barnes said: “We can’t afford it. I think they’ve forgotten that we’re just coming out of a pandemic. It’s another kick in the teeth.

“It feels like the council are trying to put a lot of us out of business.

“Do the councillors understand that we’re doing in excess of 18 hour days to make a living? We’re the ones that take people home, to the hospitals, to get their prescriptions, the older generation shopping and our costs have gone up.”

Last year he earned less than £14,000 due to cost of living issues.

Mr Barnes said fellow taxi drivers were considering what possible action to take in response to the plans which could include boycotting the taxi ranks.

A council spokesman said: “We absolutely understand the pressure taxis and other businesses are under which is why, through the pandemic we helped them get financial support. We are looking at the charges we set as they have not changed for seven years.”

Cllr Andy Drummond, cabinet member for regulatory and environment, said the council would not be generating any extra income from the plans as they aim to deliver a cost neutral service.

The consultation, from June 21 to July 22, would look at whether drivers agree the council has complied with legislative requirements and used an appropriate approach to setting the fees. The increase would not be made until April 2023.