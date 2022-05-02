We go back to early 1999 for this week’s nostalgia from the Newmarket Journal archive.

Soham Village College, in Soham, was planting a tree to mark its 40th anniversary.

The college site had been opened in September 1958 by the baronet and MP Sir Edward Boyle, a former education minister. Throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, building work was carried out including the construction of the Ross Peers Sports Centre, a music block, and a science and technology block.

The anniversary celebrations had been postponed for a year because, in September 1998, builders were still working on the college site.

Members of the Soham Over 60s club had bought the tree and the engraved plaque that was set next to it with the proceeds from one of their regular tea dances.

In the Journal photograph with Year 7 pupils at the village college are club members Vera Seal, Lily Audus, Frances Martin and Sandy Humphry.