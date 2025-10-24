West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) said robust plans and procedures are being put in place after resident doctors announced a five-day walkout.

The British Medical Association (BMA) announced yesterday that the strike will take place between 7am on November 14 and 6.59am on November 19, which covers a weekend.

Nicola Cottington, chief operating officer at WSFT, which runs West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, said the plans are being put in place to maintain safe patient care and minimise disruption as much as possible.

Nicola Cottington, chief operating officer at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: WSFT

“If we have to reschedule non-urgent appointments and treatments, we will contact you directly. If you have not heard otherwise, please continue to attend as planned,” said Ms Cottington.

“Should anyone need urgent treatment during this time, please continue coming forward.

“However, for any minor illnesses or injuries, please consider seeing your GP, contacting NHS 111 or visiting your local pharmacist.”

Doctors on the picket line in Suffolk- photograph taken during a previous BMA strike. Picture: Suzanne Day

The BMA is a union representing doctors and medical students.

It is campaigning for a pay uplift of 26 per cent for resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, which it said will be a further step towards pay restoration.

The union is also calling on the Government to address serious concerns about resident doctors being able to secure a job in the future.

Resident doctors last staged a walkout in July.