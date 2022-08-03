Elveden Estate has launched a dog-friendly café and restaurant for owners and their four-legged favourites this week.

The Dog and Scone at Elveden Courtyard, the brainchild of manager Denise Sharpe, welcomed its first customers on Monday.

Deputy manager Lynsey Pearson said the positive response they have received in converting a former tea room on the London Road site into the eatery has been overwhelming.

Deputy manager Lynsey Pearson, left, and Karis Manning with Matilda and Poppy. Picture: Mark Westley

She said: “The idea came about as we had so many people asking if they were allowed to bring their dogs into the restaurant, so we decided to do something to accommodate owners and their dogs.

“Since telling people what we were doing on social media it has been absolutely crazy. We did not think it was going to be that popular straight away and then we saw so many likes and reactions to it that we just thought wow.”

The Dog and Scone serves a full restaurant menu, including specials of the day and roasts on Sunday, with furry companions having the likes of doggie ice cream and summer fruits, carrot cake and banana flavoured biscuits.

Waitress Andrea Chappell, assistant manager Emily Lucken and Lynsey Pearson. Picture: Mark Westley

Lynsey said: “This space gives owners and their dogs the chance to enjoy all that we offer in all weathers, as they previously had to sit in our garden area which we close when it rains.”

The deputy manager also said feedback from customers already using the café and restaurant had been brilliant.

She said: “People have been over the moon with what we have done so they can treat their dogs.

Lisa Heath and Karis Manning with Matilda and Poppy and deputy manager Lynsey Pearson. Picture: Mark Westley

“Others have said they would like to invite their dogs groups here to come and have lunch after a walk - it has just been fantastic.”

The gift shop in the courtyard, which dogs are also allowed in, stock treats, beds, harnesses and collars from local suppliers and The Dog and Scone is also bringing in dog cakes for pooches to eat - further enhancing its credentials as a perfect doggie destination.

Lynsey said: “We want to expand the market as since lockdown many people have got dogs and we want to help cater for their needs.

“The amount of people that come in here with their dogs has increased and with the likes of The Dog and Scone we hope to be able to build on that further in the future.”

The Dog and Scone is open at Elveden Courtyard from Thursday to Monday, between 10am and 4pm.