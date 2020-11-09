Dog seized by police in Beck Row finds new home
Published: 10:58, 09 November 2020
| Updated: 11:00, 09 November 2020
A dog seized by police in a West Suffolk village has found a new home.
The male liver brown Spaniel was found wandering in the Beck Row area on Thursday, August 27.
Police had appealed for its owner to come forward.
In a tweet today, a Suffolk Police spokesman said the dog had 'now found a new home' and thanked the public for their help with the constabulary's appeal.
