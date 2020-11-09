A dog seized by police in a West Suffolk village has found a new home.

The male liver brown Spaniel was found wandering in the Beck Row area on Thursday, August 27.

Police had appealed for its owner to come forward.

A Spaniel seized by police in the Beck Row area has found a new home. Picture @SuffolkPolice

In a tweet today, a Suffolk Police spokesman said the dog had 'now found a new home' and thanked the public for their help with the constabulary's appeal.

