A driver has crashed their car and left the scene.

Mildenhall and Cambridgeshire Police recovered a crashed car they found last night in Kennett.

The police discovered the car without the driver during a night patrol, and they are making enquiries.

The car's driver left the scene. Photo: Mildenhall Police

Mildenhall Police tweeted about the incident at 1.33am today.