A man has been found not guilty of injuring another by dangerous driving in relation to a crash which 'indirectly' resulted in his wife's death.

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court deliberated for almost four hours before clearing John Bond, 44, of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

However, the defendant, of Wilcox Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, was found guilty on a lesser charge of causing injury by careless driving.

Rachael Bond went into cardiac arrest four days after the collision

Both charges stemmed from a crash on February 6, 2021, in which Bond's car collided with a vehicle driven by US military specialist Cameron Street in Higham Road, Tuddenham.

In the passenger seat of Bond's car was his 41-year-old wife, Rachael, who was so seriously injured that she required hospitalisation.

She died after going into cardiac arrest four days later – and Judge Emma Peters described the collision as 'indirectly' contributing to her death.

The other victim, Mr Street, was also severely harmed.

At the time of the crash, Bond had been attempting to overtake a cement truck.

He previously told the court that he had not seen Mr Street's car, believing it to be a puddle.

He expressed his regret over the collision, which, he acknowledged in court, resulted from a 'split-second' error of judgement.

The charge against Bond related to the injuries caused to Cameron Street.

Instructing the jury earlier today, Judge Peters outlined the difference between 'careless' and 'dangerous' driving.

She stated that the conduct of a careless driver falls 'below' responsible driving standards, while that of a dangerous driver falls 'far below' these.

A sentencing date has yet to be set.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here