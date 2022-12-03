Driver stopped by police with no insurance then tests positive for cocaine

Police in a Suffolk town stopped a motorist driving with no insurance - then found they had taken cocaine.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted the news just as the 2022 Christmas drink and drug campaign swung into action.

Officers said: "The roads policing unit stopped a car in #Ipswich this morning.

The driver had no #insurance and subsequently tested positive for cocaine on @DrugWipeGlobal test, driver #arrested #Pc1202 #Fatal4 @PoliceChiefs @SuffolkPolice #Christmas2022DrinkDrugCampaign"

The force's month-long initiative began on Thursday and will run to New Year's Day. Officers will carry out roadside checks throughout the day and night - including early morning checks - as well as intelligence-led enforcement.

Suffolk Police is combining with a number of other forces across the country to speak with one voice, promoting the message: ‘Drink Driving – Together We Can Stop It.’

Drink driving in Suffolk could see offenders lose their licence within just 24 hours of the offence.

Insp Gary Miller, from the Joint Roads & Armed Policing Team, said: “Disappointingly, despite all the work we do to highlight the dangers of drink and drug-driving, too many people are still prepared to gamble with their life and the lives of others."

Tim Passmore, Police & Crime Commissioner for Suffolk, added: “Drink and drug driving kills and there is absolutely no excuse for anyone to drive if they are impaired."

Anyone charged and bailed for drink-driving in Suffolk will appear at the next available remand court. This effectively means that offenders could lose their driving licence within 24 hours of being breathalysed, whilst facing additional fines.

Anyone with information about suspected drink or drug driving should contact Suffolk Police or call 101.