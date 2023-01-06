A motorist who tried to insure their vehicle after being stopped at a roadside has had it seized.

Suffolk police pulled over the driver of a Kia Sportage in Field Road, Mildenhall, after the vehicle was flagged for having no insurance.

The stop came as part of Operation Tutelage, which seeks to clamp down on uninsured, untaxed or unsafe drivers.

Vehicle passed us on Field Road, Mildenhall @OpTutelage showing no insurance. Checks with @DriveInsured revealed vehicle was not insured however the driver tried to deceive us at the roadside by insuring it whilst we were dealing with them. Reporter and seized #PC1815 #PC1809 pic.twitter.com/suWkWHiMiv — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 6, 2023

A spokesperson for Suffolk police alleged that the motorist tried to 'deceive' them by attempting to insure the car while they were dealing with them.

The driver was reported.