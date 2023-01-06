Motorist in Mildenhall allegedly tries to insure car after being stopped in Field Road by police
Published: 13:03, 06 January 2023
| Updated: 13:12, 06 January 2023
A motorist who tried to insure their vehicle after being stopped at a roadside has had it seized.
Suffolk police pulled over the driver of a Kia Sportage in Field Road, Mildenhall, after the vehicle was flagged for having no insurance.
The stop came as part of Operation Tutelage, which seeks to clamp down on uninsured, untaxed or unsafe drivers.
A spokesperson for Suffolk police alleged that the motorist tried to 'deceive' them by attempting to insure the car while they were dealing with them.
The driver was reported.