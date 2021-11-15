A drone has been launched in Red Lodge as police search for a missing 36-year-old woman.

Ginette Rose was last seen leaving her home on foot in Privet Way, Red Lodge at about 10pm yesterday.

Described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and with long dark hair, she was last seen wearing a mauve jumper and possibly jeans or leggings with no shoes.

Ginette Rose (53075913)

Police are searching the area and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has deployed a drone to help after they were called at 11.29am.

A fire crew also attended to assist the search.

A large police presence has been spotted in an area near The Pines Primary School.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 360 of November 14.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk