A heroin addict, who had abused drugs for more than 20 years, was found dead in his bedroom, an inquest heard.

The body of 45-year-old Andre McCall was discovered by his father, slumped on his bed at his home in Campbell Close, in Mildenhall, in June of this year.

The hearing in Ipswich today heard Mr McCall had a long history of drug abuse and started taking heroin when he was 21 becoming dependant on the drug. At 30 he had started using crack cocaine.

Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich. Picture: Mark Westley

He had been referred, on at least two occasions, to Turning Point, an organisation providing help for drug addicts, first in 2016, and then in 2018 when he declined help.

His son, Kieran, told the hearing his father had been using more drugs in the period leading up to his death, particularly cocaine.

The inquest was told Mr McCall had a complex medical history and suffered from deep vein thrombosis but was reluctant to seek medical advice.

He was known to use a knife to prick his finger to see if his blood was clotting and when he was found he had a steak knife in his hand.

Toxicology tests showed he had been using street heroin and had a twice the recognised fatal concentration of morphine in his blood, along with cocaine and other medications.

“It was a level which can be seen in regular drug users who build up a certain tolerance,” said senior Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley.

He concluded that Mr McCall’s death was drug related and down to drug toxicity.

“I do not believe he wanted to take his own life,” said Mr Parsley, who passed his condolences to Mr McCall’s family.