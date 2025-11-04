A drug dealer who hit a car and narrowly missed a pedestrian during a police chase has been jailed.

Albjon Metlekaj, 22, of High Street, Hounslow, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to intent to supply class A drugs, dangerous driving and escaping lawful custody.

Jailed: Albjon Metlekaj. Picture: Suffolk Police

On July 5, officers spotted a black Audi A7 which had been linked with drug supply in Suffolk.

When asked to stop in Newmarket, the driver fled, with officers giving chase.

During the pursuit, the car was driven dangerously, the court was told. It collided with a member of the public’s car, causing minor damage, before a near miss with a pedestrian.

This bag was thrown from the car during the chase. Picture: Suffolk Police

Shortly after, it was stopped, with Metlekaj, who had no licence and was uninsured, being arrested.

Officers said a bag was thrown out of the car during the chase, which was later recovered and found to contain 250 press seal bags of cocaine with an estimated street value of £12,500, the court heard.

On July 6, Metlekaj was taken to West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, complaining of chest pains.

He absconded but was arrested in Bury town centre at 5.30am the following day after an extensive eight-hour search.

In addition to his sentence, Metlekaj was banned from driving for three years and nine months.

In the wake of the conviction, PC Mike Spurling, from Suffolk Police, said: “It is very satisfying to see these harmful substances removed from our streets with Metlekaj being detained, prosecuted, and sentenced for his crimes.

“It was only by pure luck that nobody was injured by Metlekaj’s dangerous driving.

“This sends out a very clear message that we will pursue and robustly deal with individuals that are involved in organised criminality.

“Metlekaj will now spend a significant amount of time in prison to reflect on his actions.”