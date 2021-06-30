East Anglian Air Ambulance becomes 24/7 emergency service for the first time

Tonight is a landmark moment for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) as the charity will start to fly 24/7 for the first time.

The gap between 1.30am and 7am, where there has been no helicopter emergency medical service coverage in the region, will now be closed.

Plans to take this step started four years ago and has involved the charity raising an extra million pounds a year to fund the additional operating hours, increasing its car cover to 24 hours a day and building a new operational base.

With this step the EAAA becomes the first air ambulance in the East of England to fly 24 hours a day. Picture by East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Matthew Jones, chief executive of EAAA, said: “This is a huge moment for East Anglia and something that we, as a charity, have been working passionately towards; to provide critical care to someone in a life-threatening or life-changing situation no matter what the time of day or night.

“To fly 24 hours a day for the very first time, by providing two 12-hour helicopter shifts, is the last piece of the Mission 24/7 puzzle. However, we would not have been able to achieve any of this if it was not for the incredible generosity of people throughout the region who have helped EAAA grow.”

In becoming a 24/7 service, EAAA estimates it can be tasked around 600 more times a year, helping hundreds more patients in their hour of need.

