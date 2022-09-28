West Suffolk councillors agreed to implement a set of ward boundary changes yesterday, a decision that will impact Bury St Edmunds, Rushbrooke with Rougham, Haverhill, Ousden, Wickhambrook, Denston, Worlington, Red Lodge and Withersfield.

The movements to take effect next April will see the 500-home Lark Grange development transferred from Rushbrooke with Rougham to Bury St Edmunds, and two wards combined into one in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill.

Peter Thompson, Conservative councillor for Moreton Hall, which includes parts of Bury St Edmunds and Rushbrooke with Rougham parishes, said: “This is a victory for common sense and a victory for democracy.

“We have asked the residents what they want, listened, and implemented the changes they asked for.”

The Lark Grange development is on the edge of Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

Of the 48 local residents who commented on the extended Bury St Edmunds boundary, 43 supported and five objected.

Across the entire scheme of boundary changes, a public and stakeholder consultation returned 106 submissions – from 89 local residents, nine parish or town councils, four councillors, three community groups or local businesses, and one residents’ association.

Putting forward the recommendations for approval, Conservative councillor for Barningham and cabinet member for governance, Carol Bull, said: “The consultation on the draft recommendations lasted for three months.

“The task and finish group considered each issue put forward in great detail before making final recommendations. We seem to have made some people happy.

“The electoral boundaries are not set in stone, and they change as our communities change.

“There will be future community governance reviews to look at the arrangements for parish and town councils in West Suffolk.”

West Suffolk House

The changes also include combining Haverhill (Mount Road) Town Ward with Haverhill (Central) Town Ward; combining Out Westgate and Westgate wards in Bury St Edmunds; extending the boundary of Ousden Parish to incorporate the properties on Dunstall Green Road; transferring some properties from Denston to Wickhambrook Parish, and transferring properties on Chase Avenue from Worlington to Red Lodge Parish.

The number of councillors on Withersfield Parish Council will also be increased from seven to eight.