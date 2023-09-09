An academy trust that started life with one secondary school and one brand new special school has celebrated its 10th anniversary in Haverhill – where it all began.

Unity Schools Partnership marked the milestone with a special event held at Samuel Ward Academy, a founder member of the trust.

Past and present school staff and leaders were joined by representatives from the Department for Education, Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock.

Unity Schools Partnership celebrated its tenth anniversary with a special event at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock was in attendance.Picture: Gooderham PR

Tim Coulson, chief executive of Unity Schools Partnership, said: “We are delighted to reach this milestone and we would like to thank every single person who has played their part in our success over the last 10 years.

“It has been quite a journey but we have always been committed to ensuring every single pupil in all our schools has the opportunity to unlock their potential and to make remarkable change happen.

“We look forward to working with schools, in and out of the trust, and all our stakeholders and local communities to ensure we continue with our mission in the years to come.”

Rosalind Sandford with Kenny Alexander director of sixth form at Thomas Gainsborough School, a member of the trust, on A level results day this year.Picture: Mark Westley

The anniversary event saw a number of guest speakers reflect on the last 10 years as well as look ahead to exciting plans for the future. Guests were also entertained by a Samuel Ward Academy school band.

Christine Quinn, chair of the trust board, said: “This trust is about children and young people, pupils and students, and also staff who are committed to offering the best possible education. We are also proud to be a substantial part of the community in this part of the world.”

Newmarket Academy. Picture: Mark Westley

Formerly known as the Samuel Ward Academy Trust, with Howard Lay chief executive, the trust started life in 2013 when the Haverhill secondary school was joined on the same site by the new Churchill School.

From there, the trust grew over the next few years with schools from Haverhill, Newmarket, Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds – as well as surrounding villages – joining.

Mr Coulson became chief executive in 2017 and the trust became Unity Schools Partnership in 2018.

Over the last few years schools from Romford and Norfolk have joined Unity and brand new SEND schools have opened in Ipswich, Bury and, this week, in Romford.

About 15,000 children are being educated within the trust, which has 33 secondary, primary and special schools.