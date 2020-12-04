Eight cars have been involved in a collision on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds this evening.

The section of the A14 where the crash happened, westbound between Junction 42 and Junction 38, is closed.

Emergency services have been called to the accident, and long delays are currently expected in the area.

It is not currently known if anyone has been injured in the crash.

A spokesman for Highways England said contractors will be assisting with clearing debris and a spillage.

Meanwhile, diversions are in place. Highways officials recommend following the diversion below.

Traffic should exit the A14 westbound at Junction 42 (Westley) and follow the B1106 until the roundabout at Fornham All Saints.

From the roundabout, follow the A1101 through Hengrave, Flempton, Lackford and Icklingham to Five Ways roundabout.

At the roundabout, take the first exit and follow the A11 to then re-join the A14 westbound at J38 (Waterhall).

