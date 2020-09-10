Electricity restored to Beck Row, Lakenheath and Brandon homes hit by power cut
Published: 13:44, 10 September 2020
| Updated: 17:30, 10 September 2020
Hundreds of homes in West Suffolk hit by a power cut have had their electricity restored.
UK Power Networks was investigating a 'high voltage overhead electricity line fault' which caused the power cut in the areas of Beck Row , Lakenheath and Brandon .
About 357 homes in five postcode areas - CB6 2, IP27 0, IP27 9, IP28 8 and IP29 5 - were affected.
UK Power Networks said the electricity was restored at 4.38pm.
