Hundreds of homes in West Suffolk hit by a power cut have had their electricity restored.

UK Power Networks was investigating a 'high voltage overhead electricity line fault' which caused the power cut in the areas of Beck Row , Lakenheath and Brandon .

About 357 homes in five postcode areas - CB6 2, IP27 0, IP27 9, IP28 8 and IP29 5 - were affected.

Power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks said the electricity was restored at 4.38pm.

