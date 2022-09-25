Kentford crash on the B1506 at the junction with the B1085 sees police, ambulance service and firefighters attend
Published: 12:47, 25 September 2022
| Updated: 12:47, 25 September 2022
Emergency services were called to a crash involving two cars and a cyclist in a village.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 11.38am to the collision in Kentford on the B1506 at the junction with the B1085.
A spokeswoman said four casualties were being assessed by the ambulance service.
Two crews from Newmarket attended to make the scene safe.
Police were also called.