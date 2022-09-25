Emergency services were called to a crash involving two cars and a cyclist in a village.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 11.38am to the collision in Kentford on the B1506 at the junction with the B1085.

A spokeswoman said four casualties were being assessed by the ambulance service.

The crash was on the B1506 at the junction with the B1085 in Kentford. Picture: Google Maps

Two crews from Newmarket attended to make the scene safe.

Police were also called.