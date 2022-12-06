A non-selective weed killer will cease to be used by West Suffolk Council next year to the tune of £20,000, it has been announced today.

The use of Glyphosate, a broad spectrum weed killer, will not be used by the authority from April 2023.

The move follows the council’s commitment in its Environment and Climate Change Action Plan, to phase out the use of glyphosate which has been linked to harming wildlife.

The council's West Suffolk House

The move is also after exhaustive trials and inspections of alternative products and management approaches to replace Glyphosate with another effective treatment.

Councillor Jo Rayner, deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, heritage and community hubs at the council, said: "I am pleased that we have an end date for using Glyphosate. This has a cost, as the alternative product is more expensive.

"But having the action plan has given us ways of managing the impact of the change and created new opportunities for supporting the natural environment."

The change will see the council now be asked to look at how to budget for the extra £20,000 for the change.

Used only sparingly by the council, Glyphosate removes all vegetation it is applied to.

While the use of the alternative will be most effective on tender young weeds, it will mean some weeds will reappear and some treated areas may not look as neat as previously.

The council is also encouraging communities to come forward with suggested areas that can be left a little more wild to help local biodiversity.

Parish and town councils have previously been asked to put forward grassed areas that their communities would support being managed in a different way to being regularly cut short.