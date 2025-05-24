With the bank holiday weekend upon us, why not make the most of the extra day by getting out and about to some of Suffolk’s glorious gardens?

National Garden Scheme (NGS) sites across West Suffolk will be opening across the three-day weekend, welcoming visitors.

Today, the garden at Wyken Hall, Stanton, IP31 2DW, will be open for NGS from 10am-5pm.

Meander through four acres around the old manor, with the gardens including knot and herb gardens, an old-fashioned rose garden, kitchen and wild garden, nuttery, pond, gazebo and maze’ herbaceous borders and old orchard.

Visitors can also enjoy a woodland walk and see the vineyard nearby.

Admission costs £6, children free, with refreshments available in the café.

Bridges, Woolpit, is open this weekend. Picture: Submitted

Sunday

On Sunday, Bridges, a surprisingly large and original hidden garden in the centre of Woolpit, will be welcoming visitors.

The Grade II-listed terraced house has a walled garden to the rear. Additional land was acquired 20 years ago and this garden was developed into formal and informal planting.

The main formal feature is the Shakespeare garden, featuring the bust of Shakespeare and the 'Umbrello' – a recently constructed pavillion in an Italianate design.

Bridges, The Street, Woolpit (IP30 9SA) will be open on Sunday from 11am-5pm – admission £5, children free, and homemade teas available.

St Francis Cottage, Dalham. Picture: Submitted

St Francis Cottage, Dalham. Picture: Submitted

Also on Sunday, St Francis Cottage, at Dunstall Green, in Dalham (CB8 8TZ) is opening as part of NGS for the first time.

The 17th century thatched cottage is surrounded by a variety of garden 'rooms', which include a natural pond with marginal planting, wildflower meadow with yellow rattle, cowslips and primroses.

There is also a vegetable garden and greenhouse, shaded 'all green' terrace, raised seating terrace with rambling roses and nepeta.

The garden includes hardy perennials, overflowing pots and a stunning Rambling Rector

St Francis Cottage will be open 11am-5pm, admission £5, children free, with tea, coffee and cake available.

Meanwhile, Wyken Hall, in Stanton, will also be open for NGS again today – 10am-5pm, admission £6, children free, refreshments available in the café.

Rookery Farm, Depden, is opening. Picture: Submitted

Rookery Farm, Depden, is opening. Picture: Submitted

Monday

On Monday, a Depden garden will open for the first time as part of NGS.

Rookery Farm (IP29 4BU) will be welcoming visitors from 10.30am-4.30pm.

This large garden has been created over the last 20 years, with a variety of different garden areas featuring a range of ornamental plants and trees.

Described as ‘a spectacular plantsman's garden’ has two ponds – one more formal than the other – as well as a rockery, dry garden, white garden, jungle area, lawns and herbaceous borders

Admission is £5, children free, with tea, coffee and cake available.

• National Garden Scheme gives access to more than 3,500 private gardens, raising funds for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.