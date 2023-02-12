Half-term is here, but being February the weather might not always play ball.

If cold, wet or windy conditions destroy your outdoor plans this week, move the fun indoors with some of the options across the county we have found below.

CurveMotion, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Google maps

CurveMotion, Bury St Edmunds

Rollerskating and soft play are on the agenda at CurveMotion.

With its purpose-built skating rink and large soft play frame – the biggest in East Anglia according to the venue's website – youngsters could be kept occupied for hours on a particularly grey day.

It's worth booking in advance as it can get busy, especially at weekends and during school holidays.

Go to https://www.curvemotion.uk/

Jump In, Ipswich. Picture: Google maps

Jump In, Ipswich

If trampoline parks are your thing, then head over to Jump In to bounce to your heart's content.

It offers wall-to-wall trampolines, a giant airbag, battle beam, wipeout arena, tumble track and more.

Next door is the soft play adventure park – formerly known as Billy Beez – with 18 slides, interactive and sports areas, an imagination world and a stage for budding actors.

All participants must watch a safety video and sign a waiver before admittance.

For more information and to book, go to https://www.gojumpin.com/

Bury Bowl, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

Bury Bowl, Bury St Edmunds

All ages can enjoy Bury Bowl, with its 12 10-pin bowling lanes, arcade machines, pool tables, air hockey, photo booth, bar and café.

For more information and to book online, go to https://www.burybowl.co.uk/

Playworld, at Stowmarket. Picture: Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre

Play World at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, Stowmarket

Play World is suitable for youngsters aged 0-12, offering indoor soft play with three dedicated areas for juniors, under fives and babies, along with seating for parents.

Attractions include crawl tubes, scramble nets, a four-land slide, climbing wall, football zone, ball shower, ball cannon and more.

Pre-booking is essentional. Go to https://www.everyoneactive.com/centre/mid-suffolk-leisure-centre/?activitySearch=soft%20play

Clip 'n' Climb, Ipswich. Picture: Google maps

Clip n Climb Ipswich

Offering climbing-based action-packed fun, Clip 'n' Climb is suitable for everyone aged four years and up.

It is a fun and thrilling indoors activity to enjoy – especially when the weather outside isn't brilliant.

After a climb, an upstairs soft play area for under-sevens is available (wristbands can be purchased for £5 in the café, although some sessions include soft play) and pre-booking is not required.

In addition to climbing and soft play, Ipswich Clip 'n' Climb has a café and diner offering good quality coffee and food while overlooking family and friends within the climbing arena.

Book online for Ipswich at https://ipswich.clipnclimb.co.uk/

Jumpin' Jacks, Mildenhall. Picture: Google maps

Jumppin Jacks Funhouse, Mildenhall

There is no need to book for Jumppin Jacks, which offers a three-tier indoor soft play adventure and some budget-friendly entrance prices, with weekend and school holiday entrance costing just £5 for ages three-12, £3 toddlers, £1 babies and £1 adults.

For more information, go to https://www.jumppinjacks.co.uk/

Planet Laser, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Google maps

Planet Laser, Bury St Edmunds

Rainy days are no barrier to the fun on offer at Planet Laser.

The complex is home to one of the UK's largest multi-storey laser arenas, with room for 40 players and 6,000sqft of space.

In addition, it has mini bowling and plenty of arcade games, as well as a café/restaurant.

For more information, go to https://www.planetlaser.co.uk/

Abbeycroft Leisure Centre, in Haverhill. Picture: Google maps

Energy soft play, Haverhill, Newmarket and Sudbury

Abbeycroft Leisure Centres in Haverhill and Newmarket and Kingfisher Leisure Centre, in Sudbury, all have indoor soft play frames to keep children entertained.

Prices are reasonable, with admittance for children aged three and above costing £5.95 and adult entry £1.

Stonham Barns. Picture: Google maps

Teapot Pottery at Stonham Barns

Ever fancied painting your own pottery? Well, at Teapot Pottery you can do just that – making it an ideal indoor crafting activity when the weather outside is cold or changeable.

Children and adults can enjoy creating their own masterpiece, with pottery choices including teapots, mugs, egg cups, jugs and more.

No booking is normally required, except in school holidays – call the pottery on 01728 860475.

Rainbow Fun, Sudbury. Picture: Google maps

Rainbow Fun, Sudbury

Indoor soft play arena Rainbow Fun is open throughout half-term, but only for bookings.

To book, call 01787 311343 or whatsapp 07974824745.