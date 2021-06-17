A series of events designed to help primary school children learn valuable and potentially life-saving skills have made a return - with a difference.

Thousands of pupils would usually head to West Suffolk College to take part in events, called Crucial Crew, teaching them about everything from healthy relationships through to what to do in a house fire.

In recent years, developments in mobile technology, tablets and other devices has also seen internet safety become an increasingly important element.

The events were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but are back this year, albeit in an online format.

More than 50 West Suffolk primary schools are being sent online information on how to take part in activities based around seven scenarios, including: Hate crime, anti-social behaviour, internet safety, criminal exploitation, fire safety, healthy relationships and substance misuse.

The project has been coordinated by West Suffolk Council in partnership with Suffolk Police, Turning Point, Volunteering Matters, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, Lighthouse and Ipswich Borough Council.

Cllr Robert Everitt, Cabinet Member for Families and Communities, said: “At its heart, Crucial Crew is about teaching and equipping children on how best to avoid or deal with some of the bad things they may unfortunately face in their young lives.

"It’s life skills that could potentially become life-saving for them one day and I think most parents, grandparents and carers would agree, that is invaluable.

“We had great feedback from past Crucial Crews from some of the teachers and young students taking part, so we are delighted that, working with partners, we are able to bring it back albeit in this slightly different format.

"We have spoken to many of the schools already who are keen to take part and I’m sure it will be just as successful as previous events.”

