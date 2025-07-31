Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

West Suffolk Council announce changes to bin collections due to bank holiday on August 25, 2025

By Suzanne Day
Published: 13:09, 31 July 2025
 | Updated: 13:13, 31 July 2025

West Suffolk Council has announced changes to bin collections due to the August bank holiday.

The bank holiday falls on Monday 25 August, with bins being collected a day later than usual for the remainder of that week.

Normal collections in towns including Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket will resume from Monday, September 1.

West Suffolk Council have announced changes to its bin collection schedule. Picture: West Suffolk Council
Councillor David Taylor, cabinet member for operations at West Suffolk Council, said: “We are always thankful to our West Suffolk bin-fluencers in spreading the word about bin collection changes, reminding friends, family and neighbours to put their bins out on time.

“We are also asking residents to continue their efforts with recycling, as together we can all reduce waste and re-use more.”

You can check the date of bin collections, and find information about recycling, on the West Suffolk Council website.

