West Suffolk Council has announced changes to bin collections due to the August bank holiday.

The bank holiday falls on Monday 25 August, with bins being collected a day later than usual for the remainder of that week.

Normal collections in towns including Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket will resume from Monday, September 1.

West Suffolk Council have announced changes to its bin collection schedule. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Councillor David Taylor, cabinet member for operations at West Suffolk Council, said: “We are always thankful to our West Suffolk bin-fluencers in spreading the word about bin collection changes, reminding friends, family and neighbours to put their bins out on time.

“We are also asking residents to continue their efforts with recycling, as together we can all reduce waste and re-use more.”

You can check the date of bin collections, and find information about recycling, on the West Suffolk Council website.