A famous Banksy piece, created by the street artist when he was on his ‘east anglian spraycation’, will feature in an exciting exhibition opening in three Suffolk towns.

The Urban Frame: Mutiny in Colour exhibition opens at Moyse’s Hall in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket’s Horseracing Museum today, Saturday, June 3.

Another part of the exhibition will open at Haverhill Arts Centre in July, all of the venues will display different pieces of art.

Alongside Banksy, the exhibition will feature work from Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin and Grayson Perry.

West Suffolk Council hopes it will give residents across the three towns of Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket the chance to see ‘some of the best contemporary art from world renowned artists’.

You will be able to see the Mutiny in Colour Exhibition in Newmarket, Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds. Pictures: West Suffolk Council/Mark Westley

Art lovers will be able to see Mutiny in Colour at the National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket between June 3 – October 1, 2023.

Banksy’s Hula Hoop Girl will be one of the famous pieces on display there. Tickets are available to book here.

Banksy's Hula Hoop Girl will be on display at the National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket this summer. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Hon Frances Stanley, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the National Horseracing Museum said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with both West Suffolk Council and Haverhill Town Council to organise this, one of the largest, most exciting and important exhibitions of contemporary art that will be taking place in the UK this summer.

“Art is made to be enjoyed, to provoke and challenge, to get us all thinking, but most of all to be seen.

"That is why it’s wonderful to be able to bring the work of internationally important artists to three West Suffolk venues.”

Mutiny in Colour at Moyse’s Hall in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

Mutiny in Colour also will open to visitors at Moyse’s Hall in Bury St Edmunds between today, Saturday, June 3 until October 1.

It follows on from the success of the Moments exhibiton which attracted thousands of visitors to the town centre museum back in 2021.

Moyse’s Hall is open every day of the week and tickets for Mutiny in Colour are available on their website.

The Mutiny in Colour exhibition is spread across three venues. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Haverhill Arts Centre will join the exhibition from July 15 through to September 12, 2023.

Daniel Schumann, creative director of Haverhill Arts Centre said: “When something like this lands in a place like Haverhill, the real power and value of great art in local places delivered accessibly can be seen.

“Great art raises aspirations, creates conversations and brings together communities – that’s why Mutiny in Colour is so welcome in Haverhill.”

If you want to see the Haverhill section of Mutiny in Colour you can book here.

The Mutiny in Colour exhibition is spread across three venues. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Ticket prices for each of the venues will be £7 for adults and £3 for children aged between 12-18. Children under 12 go free.

Organisers have said the price of tickets reflects the cost-of-living crisis.