Multi-million pound plans for a new West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds look set to be approved next week despite concerns.

Proposals for the new facility, next to the existing hospital, on land at Hardwick Manor, in Hardwick Lane, will go before West Suffolk Council's development control committee on Wednesday.

It is needed as the hospital, built in the 1970s, has reached the end of its life and is not predicted to last beyond 2030 due to defects with precast concrete.

West Suffolk Hospital and Hardwick Manor. Picture: Will Finch/West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

However, numerous concerns have been raised over traffic as well as the impact on the environment and residents.

Following three rounds of consultation, changes have made made to the application to address issues raised.

A report to the authority's committee said although the principle of the proposed development was unacceptable due to harm to the ecology, heritage and landscape, the proposals were recommended for approval as the harm would be outweighed by the benefits a new hospital would bring to the community.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

SuffolkNews highlights the key points from the report for a development which will shape the future of healthcare in West Suffolk.

The plan

Outline permission is sought for a new hospital of up to 100,000 sq m as well as a surface and multi-storey car park.

A full application seeks change of use of Hardwick Manor from residential to health-related uses.

Changes to application

The most significant change to the proposals is the replacement of a planned roundabout with a light controlled junction at the front of the site in Hardwick Lane.

The maximum height of the new hospital has been reduced, a public bus interchange would be introduced and part of the existing access to Hardwick Manor would be removed to avoid veteran trees, with a different access to Hardwick Manor proposed.

West Suffolk Council's development control committee will discuss the plans next week

Representations

Bury St Edmunds Town Council recommended approval but sought assurance that all sustainable transport options will be considered including a park and ride.

It called for discussions with Suffolk Highways over traffic pinch points including the Spread Eagle junction and a comprehensive travel plan.

It wanted assurances that previous hospital car parking land would not be sold for redevelopment.

Horringer Cum Ickworth Parish Council objected over traffic management and called for scrutiny over the impact of the construction compound access on traffic movement and highway safety at the A143 and Gypsy Lane junction.

County Cllr Richard Rout supported a new hospital but echoed concerns over traffic and highways issues.

He said firm proposals were needed to upgrade and improve junctions and provide an additional access route to the new site to remove strain from Hardwick Lane and Vinery Road.

During two rounds of consultation, 40 representations were received from neighbours.

An increase in traffic, the environmental impact, significant noise and visual impact and the size of the building were among their concerns.

The structure of the current West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds will not last beyond 2030. Picture: Phil Fuller

Views of the Highways Authority and West Suffolk Council on traffic impacts

Following changes to the application, Highways felt the plans were acceptable as they included a substantial package of measures to improve sustainable travel, while a signalised junction would replace the proposed roundabout.

There are also bus stop facilities as well as a commitment for a travel plan.

Among the off site sustainable route improvements, would be a link from the new hospital to Horringer.

West Suffolk Council said the plan would create significant amounts of traffic but the development, supported by a travel plan, would introduce improvements to make walking and cycling to the site easier.

The report said: "The application has demonstrated that it would not give rise to unacceptable/severe impacts on the local or strategic road network."

Car parking

There are 1,613 car parking spaces on site, with a park and ride scheme from Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club on Rougham Hill.

The report noted that a new hospital of 100,000 sq m could generate 2,159 spaces.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said that when the new hospital opens there will be about 1,460 spaces available, with a theoretical shortfall of 698 spaces for 12 months, which is how long it would take to demolish the current hospital and deliver the remaining car parking.

Modelling for the new hospital for 2029 when it is most likely to open, predicts that 1,835 spaces will more likely be required for the first 12 months, with a shortfall of 374 spaces.

Solutions could involve securing the rugby club parking until all car parking is built as well as the construction compound field for a longer term to provide a temporary staff car park.

Gypsy Lane in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mecha Morton

Construction compound traffic

A construction compound would be on a large parcel of land to the west of the site, with 390 parking spaces for construction staff.

Construction is expected to last about three years with a maximum peak of the 200 two-way construction traffic movements per day.

It would be accessed from the western end of Gypsy Lane and the compound would be linked to the Hardwick Manor site by a temporary access onto Horsecroft Road and another directly on the other side of the Horsecroft Road.

Highways said this part of the proposal was acceptable.

The demolition phase is expected to last up to 27 weeks with access to/from Hardwick Lane with three to five HGV trips per day.

Ecology

The report said that officers were satisfied that harm to ecology could not be avoided as there were no other sites available to the hospital trust.

A compensation strategy is needed, with a parcel of land where 11.5 hectares of waxcap grassland/wood-pasture parkland can be created.

About a hectare of waxcap grassland at Hardwick Manor would be moved onto the compensation site.

The hospital trust has not yet secured any land for compensation but discussions are ongoing.

Economic benefits and helipad

The construction and demolition stage is estimated to cost at least £648 million, would last three to five years and employ hundreds of people.

Meanwhile, objections were raised over the removal of a helipad from the original scheme.

The trust withdrew the helipad as it would be subject to a separate business case.