A host of key events are lined up for this year’s West Suffolk Business Festival.

The two-week event, delivered by partners from a broad range of business organisations, is this year designed to showcase and discuss the theme: ‘The Future of Work’.

The festival launches with the Menta Networking Brunch at Abbeygate Cinema, Bury St Edmunds, today at 9.30am.

Other events include Hethel Innovation’s Managing the Changing Work Environment with Agile, Sizewell C Project’s Supply Chain Event and Supper, Cyber Escape workshops in Haverhill, Brandon and Bury St Edmunds.

The full programme of seminars, workshops, exhibitions and courses, take place across West Suffolk and beyond.

It concludes on October 13 with the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds.

Cliff Waterman, leader of West Suffolk Council said: “It is wonderful to have the Business Festival back in full swing after two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Now in its 13th year, we’re delighted to be working with partners to deliver a packed schedule of events, all designed to celebrate and support the remarkable breadth of business we have here in West Suffolk.

“Highlights this year include a Digital and Creative Showcase hosted by West Suffolk College for local employers and students to demonstrate skills and expertise, cementing the link between education and local businesses.

“Over at the EpiCentre in Haverhill, working with University of Suffolk, there will be an expert-led session on sustainability and how businesses can benefit their bottom line.

Cliff Waterman, leader of West Suffolk Council

“Join MENTA to hear the opportunities the recently green-lighted Sizewell C will bring to local businesses, and of course as well as free, quality training and the usual mix of networking opportunities that form the solid foundation for the festival – supporting businesses with opportunities to grow.

“The council’s ambition is to support business and economic growth across West Suffolk. By working with partners on the Business Festival, we hope that the festival continues to offer local businesses a network of contacts that help them excel, whether they are just getting started or are well established in their field.”

Festival partners include Menta, The Apex, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, West Suffolk Council, New Anglia Growth Hub, New Anglia LEP, Bury Free Press, Iliffe Media, Bank of England, Visit Suffolk, West Suffolk College, Bury St Edmunds and Beyond, University of Suffolk, New Anglia Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering, Hethel Innovation, West Suffolk Manufacturing Group, The EpiCentre, FSB.

Cllr Waterman added: “There are lots of events to benefit your business at this year’s festival – I look forward to seeing many of you there”.

Alex Till, chief executive of a business support organisation, MENTA, has welcomed this year’s theme and events.

He said: “The festival for us is one of the most exciting times of the year and it creates a sense of engagement within the West Suffolk business sector.

“For me that is something I find quite unique because there is a lot of doom and gloom around, but in fact we should be celebrating all of those new and emerging micro businesses as well as those that are long-standing, with all of them adding value to West Suffolk.”

Alex Till, chief executive officer, MENTA. Picture by Mecha Morton

MENTA launches the West Suffolk Business Festival with the Atkins Dellow networking brunch.

Alongside the Sizewell C supply chain event on October 12, MENTA is also running a series of sales and digital skills training sessions – all MENTA events are being made free to attend.

On the theme of this year’s event, Alex said the world was changing and businesses had to be ready to change with it.

He said: “The future of work is fundamental important for me and something that everybody needs to address, however that may be.

“Over the past two years we have had massive impact, whether that be the pandemic or the change of working from home – people need to look at their skills, their knowledge, their values, attitude, beliefs, and understand how that fits into the working environment going forward.

“A lot of people’s views have changed and businesses once again are suddenly asking how they compete in an ever-changing market place, with the ever-increasing use of AI, how social media is being used to engage and bringing together the skills which we have from existing business owners and mapping those with some of the younger people who are coming into the environment.”

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock

During the business festival MENTA is focused on expanding its pop-up networking events in both Brandon and Haverhill, with MENTA ensuring a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and create opportunities.

Alex added: “For me with all the changes facing businesses, the work energy and the impact of businesses within local communities needs to be celebrated and West Suffolk is unique in some of the businesses it has got.

“From new stage start ups to established businesses that energy, that dynamisim and that opportunity to celebrate it needs to be taken, to tell all businesses that we implore what you do and the benefits you give our county.“

The regions MPs have also lent their support.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, said: “The West Suffolk Business Festival is a perfect time to take a moment and appreciate the progress and achievements of our local business community.

“Despite the challenges of recent times, businesses in West Suffolk have shown resilience and adaptability to keep their doors open and serve their communities.

“I have always believed West Suffolk's appeal as a business destination is built upon the region’s unique blend of history, culture, and close-knit communities, creating an environment where collaboration and support are in large supply.

“The West Suffolk Business Festival presents a fantastic opportunity for entrepreneurs, professionals, and business enthusiasts to come together.”

Bury St Edmunds MP, Jo Churchill MP

Bury St Edmunds MP, Jo Churchill, said: “We should never forget that the success of our economy and our people is built on business and that public services can only be provided if this remains the case.

“Thankfully our area is an economic success story with unemployment levels consistently well below the national average and confidence remaining relatively high.

“In order to ensure this remains the case, we must continue to invest in our skills education.

“Locally we have a strong relationship between businesses and education providers – ensuring businesses have access to the skills they need whilst helping students find rewarding employment.

“The increasing use of the apprenticeship model means I meet people of all ages, being invested in by organisations – so they can earn and learn each and every week.

“My ambition is to see us support the next generation of entrepreneurs and ensure West Suffolk remains a desirable destination for businesses to invest and grow in.

Barry Peters, editor of the Bury Free Press with the West Suffolk Business Awards sponsors

“The West Suffolk Business Festival highlights the very best our area has to offer.

“It is is an amazing opportunity for businesspeople to network and learn from one another.

“I would encourage businesses to participate wherever they can.

Bury Free Press Editor Barry Peters, partner and founder of the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards, said: “The very heartbeat of the awards and the equally much-anticipated and successful festival is you.

“Whether you are one of the organisers, a supporter, a single entrepreneur just trying to forge a path in business or a bigger entity with lots of staff in the county, it’s all about you and it always will be.”

For more information about events, visit: www.businessfestival.org

The festival launched today.